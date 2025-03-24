Russia's Air Defenses Thwart Ukrainian Drone Attack

Russia's air defense forces successfully intercepted and destroyed 28 Ukrainian drones overnight. This information was released by the Russian defense ministry on Monday, highlighting ongoing tensions in the region.

The ministry's statement, posted on the Telegram messaging app, detailed that twelve drones were downed over each the border regions of Kursk and southern Russia's Rostov.

The report further noted the destruction of the remaining four drones over areas including Crimea, the Krasnodar region, and the waters of the Sea of Azov.

(With inputs from agencies.)