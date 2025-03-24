Left Menu

Russia's Air Defenses Thwart Ukrainian Drone Attack

Russia's defense ministry reported the interception and destruction of 28 Ukrainian drones. Twelve drones were neutralized over the Kursk and Rostov regions each, while the remaining four were shot down over Crimea, Krasnodar, and the Sea of Azov.

Updated: 24-03-2025 09:54 IST | Created: 24-03-2025 09:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russia's air defense forces successfully intercepted and destroyed 28 Ukrainian drones overnight. This information was released by the Russian defense ministry on Monday, highlighting ongoing tensions in the region.

The ministry's statement, posted on the Telegram messaging app, detailed that twelve drones were downed over each the border regions of Kursk and southern Russia's Rostov.

The report further noted the destruction of the remaining four drones over areas including Crimea, the Krasnodar region, and the waters of the Sea of Azov.

(With inputs from agencies.)

