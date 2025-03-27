Left Menu

Court Blocks Trump's Deportation of Venezuelan Immigrants

A U.S. appeals court has upheld a block on the Trump administration's attempt to deport Venezuelan immigrants under an old law. This is a setback for Trump, who argued that the temporary ban interfered with executive national security powers. The administration may petition the Supreme Court for review.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2025 01:33 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 01:33 IST
In a notable legal development, the U.S. appeals court firmly upheld a lower court's ruling to halt President Trump's deportation of certain Venezuelan immigrants, drawing from an 18th-century statute. This measure is a significant check against Trump's immigration policies, highlighting the judiciary's role in executive actions.

The case centers around the 1798 Alien Enemies Act, which Trump attempted to invoke, only to be thwarted by U.S. District Judge James Boasberg's intervention, emphasizing judicial oversight in national security matters. The decision represents a pronounced legal impediment for the Trump administration.

Amidst a politically charged climate, with the Supreme Court's conservative majority in the spotlight, further appeal by the Trump administration remains a possibility. The implications of this case could resonate broadly in immigration policy debates across the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

