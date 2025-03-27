Left Menu

Mass Protests Erupt over Controversial Israeli Judicial Bill

Thousands of Israelis rallied in Jerusalem opposing a controversial bill altering judge selection, part of a broader government effort criticized for politicizing the judiciary. Protests intensified over government actions seen as threatening Israel's power balance and failure to address hostage negotiations in Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 27-03-2025 01:49 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 01:49 IST
Massive protests erupted in Jerusalem as tens of thousands of Israelis voiced opposition to a contentious bill aimed at changing the judge selection process. The demonstration is the latest in a wave of anti-government movements challenging recent decisions by Prime Minister Netanyahu's administration.

The proposed bill, which critics argue could politicize judicial appointments, is slated for a final vote and is anticipated to pass. This legislation was initially part of a wider judicial overhaul announced by Netanyahu's government in early 2023, leading to prolonged civil unrest.

Beyond the judicial concerns, the protests also spotlight dissatisfaction with the government's handling of hostage negotiations in Gaza and the dismissal of key legal and security officials, raising fears about the stability of Israel's power dynamics.

