Court Blocks Trump's Move to Deport Venezuelan Migrants

A federal appeals court in the United States has upheld a decision blocking the Trump administration from deporting Venezuelan migrants to El Salvador citing an 18th-century wartime law. The ruling maintains a March 15 order preventing deportations under the Alien Enemies Act of 1798.

In a controversial move, President Donald Trump's administration had invoked the law for the first time since World War II, labeling the Tren de Aragua gang an invading force in a presidential proclamation. This declaration led to the deportation of hundreds of individuals.

The Justice Department's appeal came after U.S. District Judge James Boasberg halted further deportations and ordered the return of Venezuelan immigrants. Lawyers from the American Civil Liberties Union sued on behalf of five non-citizens, escalating tensions between the executive branch and federal courts.

