Court Blocks Trump's Deportation of Venezuelan Immigrants

A U.S. appeals court has upheld a block on the Trump administration's deportation of Venezuelan immigrants under the 1798 Alien Enemies Act. The ruling followed a legal challenge by the ACLU, spotlighting the administration's push against judiciary decisions. Deportees were controversially transferred to El Salvador.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2025 04:40 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 04:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday upheld a temporary block by a lower court on the Trump administration's effort to deport certain Venezuelan immigrants under a rarely used 18th-century law. The D.C. Circuit Court upheld U.S. District Judge James Boasberg's decision, with a 2-1 vote, marking a setback for the Republican administration.

The Trump administration invoked the 1798 Alien Enemies Act on March 15 to expedite the deportation of alleged Venezuelan gang members. This move sparked a legal confrontation that drew attention to perceived attempts to pressure the federal judiciary. Although the deportations were halted, two planes proceeded to El Salvador, transferring 238 Venezuelans to local authorities.

During a visit to El Salvador, U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem observed the conditions faced by deportees. Meanwhile, the legal argument centered on whether the Venezuelan gang presence constituted an 'invasion' under the Alien Enemies Act. The matter might reach the U.S. Supreme Court for further review.

