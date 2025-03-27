White House Child Intruder: A Little Trespass
A child slipped through the White House fence and was intercepted by Secret Service officers. The young trespasser was quickly reunited with their parents by the officers. Such incidents have occurred before, including an instance in April 2023 when a toddler squeezed through the metal fencing.
A young child managed to slip through the fencing outside the White House on Wednesday, promptly intercepted by Secret Service officers on duty.
According to Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi, the child made their way through the fence on the North Lawn around 6:30 pm, shortly after President Donald Trump had announced plans for auto tariffs from the Oval Office.
Guglielmi reported on social media that the child was quickly reunited with their parents without incident. A video posted on social media shows an armed officer carrying the child, who was dressed in a blue hooded sweatshirt, across the lawn to another officer. This is not the first occurrence; in April 2023, a toddler similarly breached the fencing, ultimately being reunited with family following brief questioning.
