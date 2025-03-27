Left Menu

Court Blocks Trump's $3 Trillion Freeze: Appeals Court Upholds Ruling

A federal appeals court has upheld a block on President Trump's freeze of $3 trillion in government financial aid. The First Circuit Court's decision leaves a lower court's order intact, rejecting the administration's arguments. The lawsuit was filed by Democratic state attorneys general.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2025 05:59 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 05:59 IST
Court Blocks Trump's $3 Trillion Freeze: Appeals Court Upholds Ruling
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A federal appeals court affirmed the block on President Donald Trump's suspension of $3 trillion in government financial assistance. The First Circuit in Boston backed the lower court's ruling, maintaining the block while appeals continue.

This decision marks the first appellate analysis of Trump's financial freeze policy, which faced legal hurdles. U.S. District Judge John McConnell had halted the freeze in March, asserting the administration overreached.

Despite a potential Supreme Court appeal by the Trump administration, this ruling remains in place. Filed by Democratic attorneys general, the lawsuit argues the freeze encroached on Congressional authority.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Huckabee's Nomination Sparks Diplomatic Controversy

Huckabee's Nomination Sparks Diplomatic Controversy

 United States
2
Defense Secretary Under Fire: Did Pete Hegseth Leak Sensitive War Plans?

Defense Secretary Under Fire: Did Pete Hegseth Leak Sensitive War Plans?

 Global
3
Governor Beshear Vetoes Controversial Abortion Bill in Kentucky

Governor Beshear Vetoes Controversial Abortion Bill in Kentucky

 United States
4
Paetongtarn Shinawatra Faces No-Confidence Vote: Testing Coalition's Strength

Paetongtarn Shinawatra Faces No-Confidence Vote: Testing Coalition's Strengt...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Logistics outsourcing enters new era with AI, simulation and process standardization

No hype, just data: AI for mammography proves its worth in clinics

Virtual reality in manufacturing education shows promise, but cost and access hold it back

FinTech and AI propel sustainable finance, but inequality still holds back inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025