Court Blocks Trump's $3 Trillion Freeze: Appeals Court Upholds Ruling

A federal appeals court affirmed the block on President Donald Trump's suspension of $3 trillion in government financial assistance. The First Circuit in Boston backed the lower court's ruling, maintaining the block while appeals continue.

This decision marks the first appellate analysis of Trump's financial freeze policy, which faced legal hurdles. U.S. District Judge John McConnell had halted the freeze in March, asserting the administration overreached.

Despite a potential Supreme Court appeal by the Trump administration, this ruling remains in place. Filed by Democratic attorneys general, the lawsuit argues the freeze encroached on Congressional authority.

