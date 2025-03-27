Delhi HC Delays MP Abdul Rashid Sheikh's Travel Expense Plea Verdict

The Delhi High Court has halted an urgent plea from Jammu and Kashmir MP Abdul Rashid Sheikh seeking to suspend travel expense obligations required for attending a Parliament session while in custody.

The plea was positioned for swift consideration before the bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Tushar Rao Gedela, who confirmed it would appear on the court list by the next day.

Rashid, arrested for terror funding, contests an exorbitant daily cost imposed by prison authorities for attending Parliament. While granted permission to attend in-custody, he argues against these financial strains, asserting his constitutional calling should not incur such high expenses.

(With inputs from agencies.)