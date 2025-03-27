Left Menu

Delhi HC Delays MP Abdul Rashid Sheikh's Travel Expense Plea Verdict

The Delhi High Court postponed an urgent hearing for Jammu and Kashmir MP Abdul Rashid Sheikh, arrested for terror funding, on his petition to waive travel expenses for attending Parliament. Rashid claims the costs are prohibitively high, but the court deemed the conditions necessary. Proceedings are postponed to the next day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2025 12:59 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 12:59 IST
The Delhi High Court has halted an urgent plea from Jammu and Kashmir MP Abdul Rashid Sheikh seeking to suspend travel expense obligations required for attending a Parliament session while in custody.

The plea was positioned for swift consideration before the bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Tushar Rao Gedela, who confirmed it would appear on the court list by the next day.

Rashid, arrested for terror funding, contests an exorbitant daily cost imposed by prison authorities for attending Parliament. While granted permission to attend in-custody, he argues against these financial strains, asserting his constitutional calling should not incur such high expenses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

