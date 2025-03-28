Temple Demolition Sparks Political Clash in Andhra Pradesh
Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy criticized the NDA government, alleging mismanagement and hypocrisy surrounding the demolition of Kasinayana Kshetra, a temple in Nandyal district. He accused the government of failing to protect Hindu sacred sites and demanded accountability from the TDP-led administration.
- Country:
- India
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, has launched a scathing attack on the state's NDA-led government, criticizing its handling of the demolition of a prominent Hindu temple. Reddy alleges that under this administration's rule, religious sites have not been adequately protected, citing the recent demolition of Kasinayana Kshetra as a glaring example.
The temple, located in the Nallamala Forest region of Nandyal district, was destroyed following accusations of forest rule violations. Despite intervention requests from the previous YSRCP government for land clearance, construction was halted on August 7, 2023, under the Centre's orders.
Reddy accused Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan of permitting the demolition initiative and referred to it as an attack on Hinduism. He also highlighted past controversies under the administration to support his allegations of governmental neglect in preserving sacred heritage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Chandrababu Naidu Champions Swachh Andhra and Reforms amid Political Critique
Chandrababu Naidu's Vision for a Cleaner, Progressive Andhra Pradesh
Chandrababu Naidu Emphasizes 'Swachh Andhra' Initiative and Criticizes Previous Government's Fiscal Policies
Chandrababu Naidu Champions 'Swachh Andhra' Drive Amidst Governance Reforms
Chandrababu Naidu to Meet Bill Gates for Strategic Collaboration