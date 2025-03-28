Left Menu

Pentagon Under Scrutiny for Use of Signal App in Sensitive Military Plans

Top U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee members have urged an investigation into the Trump administration's use of the Signal app for discussing sensitive military plans. Concerns over national security arose after a chat involving high-ranking officials, including those from intelligence, revealed operational details, prompting scrutiny of defense information policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2025 02:54 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 02:54 IST
Pentagon Under Scrutiny for Use of Signal App in Sensitive Military Plans
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Two leading figures from the U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee, one Republican and one Democrat, have called for an investigation into the Trump administration's controversial use of the encrypted Signal messaging app for sensitive military communications. The request, submitted to the Pentagon, specifically aims to examine the sharing of attack plans via the app.

The inquiry focuses on a chat involving multiple key figures such as Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and other top national security officials, which reportedly disclosed operational details for a planned attack in Yemen. Concerns over information security were heightened when Jeffrey Goldberg, an editor inadvertently included in the chat, publicized screenshots.

Both political parties have expressed anxiety over the potential risks posed to service members and the breach of protocol regarding classified information. The Armed Services Committee plans to work with the Inspector General for a briefing, pushing the Pentagon to reassess its policies on secure communications and information classification.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kim Jong Un's Vision: AI-Driven Suicide Drones and Reconnaissance Innovation

Kim Jong Un's Vision: AI-Driven Suicide Drones and Reconnaissance Innovation

 Global
2
White House Child Intruder: A Little Trespass

White House Child Intruder: A Little Trespass

 United States
3
Escalating Tensions in Gaza: Key Hamas Figures Killed in Airstrikes

Escalating Tensions in Gaza: Key Hamas Figures Killed in Airstrikes

 Global
4
Trump's Auto Tariff Sparks Global Trade Tensions

Trump's Auto Tariff Sparks Global Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Americans more likely than Japanese to exploit cooperative AI

AI can teach humans never-before-seen game strategies

Agent-based AI outshines leading medical models in disease detection

Expressive chatbots ease loneliness, but may create addictive emotional bonds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025