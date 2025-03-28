Pentagon Under Scrutiny for Use of Signal App in Sensitive Military Plans

Two leading figures from the U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee, one Republican and one Democrat, have called for an investigation into the Trump administration's controversial use of the encrypted Signal messaging app for sensitive military communications. The request, submitted to the Pentagon, specifically aims to examine the sharing of attack plans via the app.

The inquiry focuses on a chat involving multiple key figures such as Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and other top national security officials, which reportedly disclosed operational details for a planned attack in Yemen. Concerns over information security were heightened when Jeffrey Goldberg, an editor inadvertently included in the chat, publicized screenshots.

Both political parties have expressed anxiety over the potential risks posed to service members and the breach of protocol regarding classified information. The Armed Services Committee plans to work with the Inspector General for a briefing, pushing the Pentagon to reassess its policies on secure communications and information classification.

(With inputs from agencies.)