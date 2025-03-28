Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Brazil prosecutor general decides not to charge Bolsonaro for vaccine records fraud

Reuters | Updated: 28-03-2025 04:59 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 04:59 IST
Brazil Prosecutor General Paulo Gonet decided not to charge former President Jair Bolsonaro of fraud in his vaccination records, asking the Supreme Court to throw out the case, a document showed on Thursday.

Gonet said he could not press charges against Bolsonaro based only on a plea-bargain deal with the ex-president's former aide Mauro Cid. The move comes a day after a Supreme Court panel voted to put Bolsonaro on trial for allegedly conspiring to overthrow the government after he lost the 2022 election.

Brazil Federal Police had formally accused Bolsonaro last year of fraud on his vaccination records, saying Cid fraudulently obtained COVID-19 vaccination records for Bolsonaro and his daughter Laura at the request of the then-president. A legal representative for Bolsonaro did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

