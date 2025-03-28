Tensions Rise Over U.S.-Philippines Cooperation in South China Sea

China has issued a warning to the Philippines against initiating any conflict in the South China Sea with backing from the U.S., according to China's foreign ministry on Friday.

Spokesperson Guo Jiakun stressed that cooperation between the U.S. and the Philippines should not be directed at third parties. This statement came in response to U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's comments advocating for strengthened deterrence against perceived Chinese aggression.

Guo further noted that there has been no issue with freedom of navigation or overflight in the South China Sea.

