U.S.-Philippines Forge Ironclad Defense Alliance Amidst Rising China Tensions

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has reinforced the United States' unwavering commitment to a defense treaty with the Philippines, announcing plans to deploy advanced military capabilities amid escalating tensions with China. During discussions with Philippine officials, including Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro and President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Hegseth emphasized the necessity of deterring potential threats, particularly from China, in the Indo-Pacific region.

Stressing the importance of maintaining peace, Hegseth clarified the U.S.'s stance not as a provocation but as a preparedness strategy under President Trump's administration. He underscored that the U.S. seeks peace but remains committed to fortifying military readiness alongside its allies.

China has dismissed U.S. claims, asserting there are no issues with freedom of navigation in the South China Sea and criticizing the U.S. for instigating confrontation. This dialogue occurs as part of a broader U.S. effort to reassure its regional allies, spotlighted by special forces exercises and advanced systems deployment in the Philippines.

(With inputs from agencies.)