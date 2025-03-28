Left Menu

Border Breakthrough: Lebanon and Syria Sign Historic Agreement

Lebanon and Syria have signed a significant agreement to demarcate their border and enhance security coordination. The deal, signed in Saudi Arabia, aims to stabilize the tense frontier following recent clashes. It marks a strategic commitment towards regional peace and cooperation between the two neighboring nations.

Beirut | Updated: 28-03-2025 13:44 IST
  Lebanon
  • Lebanon

In a landmark development, Lebanon and Syria have signed an agreement to demarcate their border and strengthen security cooperation. The pact aims to bring stability to the historically volatile frontier, following recent deadly clashes that underscored the urgent need for coordinated security efforts.

The agreement, signed by the defense ministers of both countries, took place in Saudi Arabia and involved high-level discussions with Saudi officials. This effort seeks to transform the border into a zone of peace, particularly after the fall of Syria's Assad regime and a history of regional conflicts involving Hezbollah.

Besides border demarcation, the countries will form specialized committees for ongoing collaboration. This is viewed as a step towards restoring stability, not only between Lebanon and Syria but also across the broader region, with Saudi Arabia supporting the initiative for enhanced regional security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

