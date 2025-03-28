Notorious Robber Captured: Escape Ends After 7 Years on the Run
Amit, alias Jatin Batra, was arrested after evading authorities for over seven years. Convicted of a 2001 petrol pump robbery, he continued his criminal activities and was involved in 36 additional cases. His capture followed a police operation at a food stall he frequented in Tilak Nagar.
In a dramatic turn of events, Delhi Police have successfully apprehended a man who evaded capture for more than seven years. Amit, also known as Jatin Batra, was arrested near a food stall in Tilak Nagar, which he often visited, marking the end of his extensive run from the law.
Amit had been convicted for a daring armed robbery in 2001 and continued to lead a life of crime, amassing 36 charges involving theft, snatching, and weapons offences. His capture comes after months of strategic planning and intelligence gathering by the Crime Branch.
Authorities revealed that Amit was an active figure in the notorious Ajay Chhotu gang and disclosed his ongoing criminal activities during interrogation. With his arrest, Delhi Police hope to close the chapter on one of the city's long-standing fugitive cases.
