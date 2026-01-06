Left Menu

Suspected Maoist Leader Arrested in Jharkhand

A suspected Maoist involved in a fatal firing incident in Jharkhand's Chatra district has been arrested. The shooting, linked to personal enmity, resulted in two deaths. Police arrested Mohan Ganjhu, related to the Tritiya Prastuti Committee, and seized a firearm, with further arrests anticipated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chatra | Updated: 06-01-2026 21:06 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 21:06 IST
Suspected Maoist Leader Arrested in Jharkhand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A suspected Maoist linked to a deadly shooting incident in Jharkhand's Chatra district was arrested, police reported on Tuesday. The suspect is allegedly connected to a recent firing at Gendra village that claimed two lives.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Sumit Kumar Agrawal disclosed that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been established to investigate the incident that occurred on December 29. The SIT successfully captured Mohan Ganjhu, aged 20, a member of the banned Tritiya Prastuti Committee (TPSC)—a Maoist splinter group—within the Lawalong Police Station area.

Authorities seized a country-made firearm from Ganjhu's possession. The deceased belonged to the TPSC, and the firing reportedly stemmed from a personal feud between two factions. Efforts are underway to apprehend other suspects involved in the incident, with a case registered at the Kunda police station, according to SP Agrawal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AU Demands Israel Revoke Somaliland Recognition

AU Demands Israel Revoke Somaliland Recognition

 Kenya
2
Machado's Mission: A Battle for Democracy in Venezuela

Machado's Mission: A Battle for Democracy in Venezuela

 Global
3
Revolutionary Growth: How the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund Empowers Farmers

Revolutionary Growth: How the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund Empowers Farme...

 India
4
Navi Mumbai Politics: The Battle of Titans

Navi Mumbai Politics: The Battle of Titans

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital payments are bringing India’s unbanked into financial system

Weak authentication still threatens smart healthcare systems

One-size-fits-all climate policies fall short across G20

AI beliefs can trigger bias against humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026