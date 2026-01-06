Suspected Maoist Leader Arrested in Jharkhand
A suspected Maoist involved in a fatal firing incident in Jharkhand's Chatra district has been arrested. The shooting, linked to personal enmity, resulted in two deaths. Police arrested Mohan Ganjhu, related to the Tritiya Prastuti Committee, and seized a firearm, with further arrests anticipated.
A suspected Maoist linked to a deadly shooting incident in Jharkhand's Chatra district was arrested, police reported on Tuesday. The suspect is allegedly connected to a recent firing at Gendra village that claimed two lives.
Superintendent of Police (SP) Sumit Kumar Agrawal disclosed that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been established to investigate the incident that occurred on December 29. The SIT successfully captured Mohan Ganjhu, aged 20, a member of the banned Tritiya Prastuti Committee (TPSC)—a Maoist splinter group—within the Lawalong Police Station area.
Authorities seized a country-made firearm from Ganjhu's possession. The deceased belonged to the TPSC, and the firing reportedly stemmed from a personal feud between two factions. Efforts are underway to apprehend other suspects involved in the incident, with a case registered at the Kunda police station, according to SP Agrawal.
