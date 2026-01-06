Suspected Maoist Leader Arrested in Jharkhand

A suspected Maoist linked to a deadly shooting incident in Jharkhand's Chatra district was arrested, police reported on Tuesday. The suspect is allegedly connected to a recent firing at Gendra village that claimed two lives.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Sumit Kumar Agrawal disclosed that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been established to investigate the incident that occurred on December 29. The SIT successfully captured Mohan Ganjhu, aged 20, a member of the banned Tritiya Prastuti Committee (TPSC)—a Maoist splinter group—within the Lawalong Police Station area.

Authorities seized a country-made firearm from Ganjhu's possession. The deceased belonged to the TPSC, and the firing reportedly stemmed from a personal feud between two factions. Efforts are underway to apprehend other suspects involved in the incident, with a case registered at the Kunda police station, according to SP Agrawal.

(With inputs from agencies.)