Wedding Arrests Spark Political Tensions in Punjab

In a move that has stirred political tensions in Pakistan's Punjab province, seven wedding attendees were arrested after showcasing a photograph of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan during a ceremony near a cantonment area. The incident occurred near Rahwali Cantonment, Gujranwala, prompting police to take action.

The individuals, including Istikhaq Ahmed, Tariq Mehmood, and others, faced arrest for chanting pro-Khan slogans. They were subsequently detained for 14 days under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) provisions, according to Gujranwala Deputy Commissioner Naveed Ahmed.

This development follows accusations against qawwal Fraz Amjad Khan, who was booked for performing a controversial song linked to Khan at a public event. The court, however, granted him pre-arrest bail. The enforcement against displaying Khan's image continues as legal actions ensue across Punjab.

