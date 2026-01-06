Left Menu

Wedding Arrests Spark Political Tensions in Punjab

Seven guests were arrested at a Punjab wedding for displaying a jailed politician's image. They were detained under public order laws for 14 days. A singer faced charges for performing a song linked to the same politician. Restrictions on showcasing Khan's image remain stringent in Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 06-01-2026 18:36 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 18:36 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a move that has stirred political tensions in Pakistan's Punjab province, seven wedding attendees were arrested after showcasing a photograph of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan during a ceremony near a cantonment area. The incident occurred near Rahwali Cantonment, Gujranwala, prompting police to take action.

The individuals, including Istikhaq Ahmed, Tariq Mehmood, and others, faced arrest for chanting pro-Khan slogans. They were subsequently detained for 14 days under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) provisions, according to Gujranwala Deputy Commissioner Naveed Ahmed.

This development follows accusations against qawwal Fraz Amjad Khan, who was booked for performing a controversial song linked to Khan at a public event. The court, however, granted him pre-arrest bail. The enforcement against displaying Khan's image continues as legal actions ensue across Punjab.

(With inputs from agencies.)

