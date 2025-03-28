Trump Pardons Trevor Milton, Embattled Nikola Founder

In a surprising turn of events, U.S. President Donald Trump has pardoned Trevor Milton, the founder of the now-bankrupt electric and hydrogen truck manufacturer Nikola. Milton, who was convicted of fraud for deceiving investors, announced his pardon through a social media post.

Milton's conviction in October 2022 included charges of securities and wire fraud after he was found guilty of exaggerating the company's technological capabilities. Milton was sentenced to four years in prison last year, but on Thursday he revealed that President Trump had called him personally to grant a full and unconditional pardon.

Despite the pardon, Nikola's troubles are far from over as the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last month. Nikola is now looking to sell its assets while grappling with the consequences of Milton's misconduct and the legal repercussions the company faces.

(With inputs from agencies.)