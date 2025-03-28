Left Menu

Trump Pardons Trevor Milton, Embattled Nikola Founder

Trevor Milton, founder of Nikola, has been pardoned by President Trump after being convicted of fraud for misleading investors. Milton was serving a four-year sentence following his conviction for securities and wire fraud. Nikola recently filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy as it seeks to sell its assets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2025 22:39 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 22:39 IST
Trump Pardons Trevor Milton, Embattled Nikola Founder

In a surprising turn of events, U.S. President Donald Trump has pardoned Trevor Milton, the founder of the now-bankrupt electric and hydrogen truck manufacturer Nikola. Milton, who was convicted of fraud for deceiving investors, announced his pardon through a social media post.

Milton's conviction in October 2022 included charges of securities and wire fraud after he was found guilty of exaggerating the company's technological capabilities. Milton was sentenced to four years in prison last year, but on Thursday he revealed that President Trump had called him personally to grant a full and unconditional pardon.

Despite the pardon, Nikola's troubles are far from over as the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last month. Nikola is now looking to sell its assets while grappling with the consequences of Milton's misconduct and the legal repercussions the company faces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

 Global
2
Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

 Global
3
Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

 India
4
Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025