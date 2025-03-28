Left Menu

Massive Overhaul: USAID Faces Major Restructuring Under Trump

The U.S. Agency for International Development personnel were informed that most positions not required by law would be eliminated. The restructuring aligns with the Trump administration's priorities. A memo indicated that USAID’s functions would be merged into the State Department, affecting aid programs globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2025 23:03 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 23:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Personnel at the U.S. Agency for International Development received a significant reshuffling announcement on Friday. According to an internal memo reviewed by Reuters, positions not legally mandated will be terminated, aligning with directives from the Trump administration prioritizing specific government agency functions.

Elon Musk's associate, Jeremy Lewin, informed staff they must choose between termination dates in July or September. The State Department will assume essential USAID tasks, shifting focus to strategic aid programming while terminating non-aligned functions.

The drastic changes, announced by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, emphasize realigning aid programs with U.S. interests. The reorganization marks a pivot in international development strategies and signifies a sweeping move towards consolidating agency operations under a single department.

(With inputs from agencies.)

