Massive Overhaul: USAID Faces Major Restructuring Under Trump

Personnel at the U.S. Agency for International Development received a significant reshuffling announcement on Friday. According to an internal memo reviewed by Reuters, positions not legally mandated will be terminated, aligning with directives from the Trump administration prioritizing specific government agency functions.

Elon Musk's associate, Jeremy Lewin, informed staff they must choose between termination dates in July or September. The State Department will assume essential USAID tasks, shifting focus to strategic aid programming while terminating non-aligned functions.

The drastic changes, announced by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, emphasize realigning aid programs with U.S. interests. The reorganization marks a pivot in international development strategies and signifies a sweeping move towards consolidating agency operations under a single department.

(With inputs from agencies.)