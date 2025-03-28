Left Menu

Bravery in the Line of Fire: J&K Police's Heroic Stand

Three bodies of J&K Police personnel killed in a gunfight with Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists were retrieved. The clash, in Jammu's Kathua forested area, entered its second day. Two Pakistani terrorists were eliminated, while recovery efforts for a missing officer continue. Security forces intensify operations against the infiltrators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 28-03-2025 23:45 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 23:45 IST
Bravery in the Line of Fire: J&K Police's Heroic Stand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Three Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel killed in an encounter with Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists have been found during an ongoing two-day gunfight in the forests of Jammu's Kathua, according to officials.

Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat confirmed this was the same terrorist group intercepted in Saniyal village on March 23. He vowed the force will not rest until these groups are contained.

The operation, near Jakhole village, Ghati Juthana, led to four police deaths, two terrorist fatalities, and injuries to seven security personnel. Efforts to recover a missing body continue as two terrorists remain at large, relentlessly firing at search teams.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

 Global
2
Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

 Global
3
Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

 India
4
Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025