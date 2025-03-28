Bravery in the Line of Fire: J&K Police's Heroic Stand
Three bodies of J&K Police personnel killed in a gunfight with Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists were retrieved. The clash, in Jammu's Kathua forested area, entered its second day. Two Pakistani terrorists were eliminated, while recovery efforts for a missing officer continue. Security forces intensify operations against the infiltrators.
Three Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel killed in an encounter with Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists have been found during an ongoing two-day gunfight in the forests of Jammu's Kathua, according to officials.
Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat confirmed this was the same terrorist group intercepted in Saniyal village on March 23. He vowed the force will not rest until these groups are contained.
The operation, near Jakhole village, Ghati Juthana, led to four police deaths, two terrorist fatalities, and injuries to seven security personnel. Efforts to recover a missing body continue as two terrorists remain at large, relentlessly firing at search teams.
(With inputs from agencies.)
