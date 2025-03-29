Left Menu

US Urges Denmark to Boost Greenland Security

Vice President JD Vance criticized Denmark for insufficient investment in Greenland's security during a visit to a US military base. His remarks align with Trump's ongoing advocacy for a US acquisition of Greenland, urging Denmark to fulfill its obligations to Greenland's people.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nuuk | Updated: 29-03-2025 00:14 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 00:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Greenland

During a visit to a US military base, Vice President JD Vance expressed concerns about Denmark's handling of security in Greenland. He stated that Denmark had been underinvesting in the region's security needs.

These comments were made in the context of President Trump's continued interest in the idea of the US taking control of Greenland.

Vance emphasized the need for Denmark to take better care of its responsibilities toward Greenland's people, suggesting that improvements were necessary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

