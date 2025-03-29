US Urges Denmark to Boost Greenland Security

During a visit to a US military base, Vice President JD Vance expressed concerns about Denmark's handling of security in Greenland. He stated that Denmark had been underinvesting in the region's security needs.

These comments were made in the context of President Trump's continued interest in the idea of the US taking control of Greenland.

Vance emphasized the need for Denmark to take better care of its responsibilities toward Greenland's people, suggesting that improvements were necessary.

