Shaky Ceasefire: Tensions Escalate Between Israel and Hezbollah

A delicate ceasefire between Israel and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah is under strain, following rocket launches from Lebanon into northern Israel that precipitated Israeli airstrikes on Beirut suburbs.

Although Hezbollah denies involvement in the launches, the incidents underscore the fragility of the peace agreement brokered last year. The ceasefire deal initially brought an end to extensive hostilities, but recent military activities have sparked concerns about its durability.

The incident serves as a reminder of the tenuous nature of the ceasefire, as both sides navigate the terms of the agreement, which allows for self-defense actions without clear definitions. Tensions remain high, with residents on both sides fearfully monitoring the escalating situation.

