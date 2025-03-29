Left Menu

Shaky Ceasefire: Tensions Escalate Between Israel and Hezbollah

The fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah is under threat as rockets fired from Lebanon into northern Israel led to Israeli airstrikes in Beirut's suburbs. Despite denials from Hezbollah, tensions continue, highlighting the delicate peace following last year's conflict. The ceasefire remains precarious amid ongoing military actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 29-03-2025 00:18 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 00:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

A delicate ceasefire between Israel and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah is under strain, following rocket launches from Lebanon into northern Israel that precipitated Israeli airstrikes on Beirut suburbs.

Although Hezbollah denies involvement in the launches, the incidents underscore the fragility of the peace agreement brokered last year. The ceasefire deal initially brought an end to extensive hostilities, but recent military activities have sparked concerns about its durability.

The incident serves as a reminder of the tenuous nature of the ceasefire, as both sides navigate the terms of the agreement, which allows for self-defense actions without clear definitions. Tensions remain high, with residents on both sides fearfully monitoring the escalating situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

