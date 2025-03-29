Shaky Ceasefire: Tensions Escalate Between Israel and Hezbollah
The fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah is under threat as rockets fired from Lebanon into northern Israel led to Israeli airstrikes in Beirut's suburbs. Despite denials from Hezbollah, tensions continue, highlighting the delicate peace following last year's conflict. The ceasefire remains precarious amid ongoing military actions.
- Country:
- Lebanon
A delicate ceasefire between Israel and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah is under strain, following rocket launches from Lebanon into northern Israel that precipitated Israeli airstrikes on Beirut suburbs.
Although Hezbollah denies involvement in the launches, the incidents underscore the fragility of the peace agreement brokered last year. The ceasefire deal initially brought an end to extensive hostilities, but recent military activities have sparked concerns about its durability.
The incident serves as a reminder of the tenuous nature of the ceasefire, as both sides navigate the terms of the agreement, which allows for self-defense actions without clear definitions. Tensions remain high, with residents on both sides fearfully monitoring the escalating situation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Palestinian medics say Israeli airstrikes killed 6 people in Gaza, including a local reporter, reports AP.
Tragedy in Gaza: Reporter Among Victims of Airstrikes
Trump's Command: Airstrikes to Halt Houthi Threats
Airstrikes in Gaza: Journalists Among Victims Amid Ceasefire Tensions
Ceasefire Turmoil: Israeli Airstrikes and Palestinian Casualties