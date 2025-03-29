Crackdown on Unauthorized Constructions in Rajouri: Inspector Suspended

The Deputy Commissioner of Rajouri district, Abhishek Sharma, has taken decisive action by suspending a Khilafwarzi Inspector for neglecting to report a building permission violation.

This decision comes after the army raised complaints about infringements of the Works of Defence Act in the region. An instructed site inspection has uncovered unauthorized construction exceeding legal limits and an improper shift from residential to commercial usage.

The suspended inspector failed in his monitoring duties, prompting immediate suspension. Following this, the municipal council's executive officer has been given a three-day deadline for a detailed explanation and legal proceedings initiation. The district statistics and evaluation officer is tasked with a comprehensive inquiry, ensuring accountability and stringent enforcement of building regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)