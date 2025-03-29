Left Menu

Crackdown on Unauthorized Constructions in Rajouri: Inspector Suspended

In Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, Deputy Commissioner Abhishek Sharma has suspended a Khilafwarzi Inspector for not reporting a building permission violation. The action was instigated by army concerns over breaches of the Works of Defence Act. An investigation is ongoing, with strict enforcement of regulations emphasized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 29-03-2025 00:22 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 00:22 IST
Crackdown on Unauthorized Constructions in Rajouri: Inspector Suspended
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Deputy Commissioner of Rajouri district, Abhishek Sharma, has taken decisive action by suspending a Khilafwarzi Inspector for neglecting to report a building permission violation.

This decision comes after the army raised complaints about infringements of the Works of Defence Act in the region. An instructed site inspection has uncovered unauthorized construction exceeding legal limits and an improper shift from residential to commercial usage.

The suspended inspector failed in his monitoring duties, prompting immediate suspension. Following this, the municipal council's executive officer has been given a three-day deadline for a detailed explanation and legal proceedings initiation. The district statistics and evaluation officer is tasked with a comprehensive inquiry, ensuring accountability and stringent enforcement of building regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

 Global
2
Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

 Global
3
Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

 India
4
Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025