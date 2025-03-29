Left Menu

Federal Judge Blocks Trump's Country Shift Deportation Policy

A federal judge has temporarily blocked the Trump administration's policy of deporting migrants to countries they have no ties with, allowing them to raise claims of persecution. The decision protects migrants from swift deportation, mandating notice and opportunity for fear-based claims under international law.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2025 00:40 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 00:40 IST
Federal Judge Blocks Trump's Country Shift Deportation Policy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant legal decision, U.S. District Judge Brian Murphy issued a nationwide temporary restraining order halting the Trump administration's policy to deport migrants to unrelated countries. This decision ensures migrants can raise claims of persecution before deportation proceedings.

The lawsuit, filed by immigrant rights advocates, contests the recent directive by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement aimed at accelerating the deportation of migrants who were previously released. The February directive called for reviewing these cases for deportation to third countries without proper notice.

Judge Murphy highlighted the protections under the Convention Against Torture, requiring notice and opportunity for fear-based claims. Attorney Trina Realmuto, representing the migrants, expressed relief over the judge's acknowledgment of the urgency of these protections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

 Global
2
Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

 Global
3
Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

 India
4
Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025