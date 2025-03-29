Federal Judge Blocks Trump's Country Shift Deportation Policy

In a significant legal decision, U.S. District Judge Brian Murphy issued a nationwide temporary restraining order halting the Trump administration's policy to deport migrants to unrelated countries. This decision ensures migrants can raise claims of persecution before deportation proceedings.

The lawsuit, filed by immigrant rights advocates, contests the recent directive by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement aimed at accelerating the deportation of migrants who were previously released. The February directive called for reviewing these cases for deportation to third countries without proper notice.

Judge Murphy highlighted the protections under the Convention Against Torture, requiring notice and opportunity for fear-based claims. Attorney Trina Realmuto, representing the migrants, expressed relief over the judge's acknowledgment of the urgency of these protections.

(With inputs from agencies.)