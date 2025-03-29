Left Menu

Brazilian Justice Clears Bolsonaro in Vaccine Record Probe

Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes dismissed a probe into ex-President Jair Bolsonaro over allegedly forging vaccine records. This follows a decision by Prosecutor General Paulo Gonet, who opted not to press fraud charges, citing insufficient evidence from a plea deal with a former aide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brasilia | Updated: 29-03-2025 01:05 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 01:05 IST
  • Country:
  • Brazil

In a notable development, Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes has dismissed an investigation into former President Jair Bolsonaro regarding the alleged forgery of vaccine records, as indicated by a court decision obtained by Reuters.

The ruling arrived shortly after Prosecutor General Paulo Gonet announced he would not proceed with fraud charges against Bolsonaro. Gonet based his decision on the lack of substantial evidence beyond allegations sourced from a plea-bargain involving a former presidential aide.

This legal conclusion underscores a significant moment in Brazil's political and judicial landscape, raising questions about the use of plea bargains and the standards of evidence in high-profile cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

