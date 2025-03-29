Brazilian Justice Clears Bolsonaro in Vaccine Record Probe

In a notable development, Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes has dismissed an investigation into former President Jair Bolsonaro regarding the alleged forgery of vaccine records, as indicated by a court decision obtained by Reuters.

The ruling arrived shortly after Prosecutor General Paulo Gonet announced he would not proceed with fraud charges against Bolsonaro. Gonet based his decision on the lack of substantial evidence beyond allegations sourced from a plea-bargain involving a former presidential aide.

This legal conclusion underscores a significant moment in Brazil's political and judicial landscape, raising questions about the use of plea bargains and the standards of evidence in high-profile cases.

