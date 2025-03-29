Left Menu

Federal Judge Halts Controversial Migrant Deportation Policy

A federal judge in Boston blocked the Trump administration's policy of deporting migrants to unrelated countries, protecting those facing removal. The directive aimed to expedite deportations, but is challenged by immigrant advocates for risk exposure to deportees without fear-based claims. The order remains pending further decision.

Updated: 29-03-2025 02:12 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 02:12 IST
A federal judge in Boston has issued a temporary restraining order against a Trump administration policy that fast-tracked the deportation of migrants to countries with which they had no prior connections. This decision safeguards individuals who are subject to final orders of removal from being deported to unrelated nations without the chance to present claims of persecution or torture.

The directive, part of President Trump's broader agreements with Mexico and Central American countries, focused on accelerating deportations of migrants previously released from detention. It faced immediate backlash from immigrant rights groups who argued it posed significant risks to deportees without adequate notice or the opportunity to submit fear-based claims for protection.

Judge Brian Murphy's ruling, influenced by the Convention Against Torture, prevents deportation without notice and opportunity for migrants to substantiate their fears. While the temporary order remains in place, further hearings are scheduled, and immigrant advocates remain vigilant as the policy's legality continues to be contested.

(With inputs from agencies.)

