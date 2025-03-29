Left Menu

Judge Halts Fast-Track Deportation Policy

A federal judge blocked Trump's administration from deporting migrants to unfamiliar countries without a chance to contest. This decision stops a policy by ICE intended to expedite deportations, protecting migrants from facing danger without due notice or opportunity to present their fear-based claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2025 03:56 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 03:56 IST
Judge Halts Fast-Track Deportation Policy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant legal ruling on Friday, a federal judge stopped the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump from swiftly deporting migrants to countries with which they have no existing ties, without allowing them the chance to argue against potential persecution or torture.

Judge Brian Murphy of the Boston District issued a nationwide temporary restraining order, protecting migrants who are subject to final removal orders from being deported to unfamiliar nations. This ruling came following a lawsuit filed by immigrant rights advocates challenging an Immigration and Customs Enforcement policy aimed at accelerating deportations. The administration's policy targeted migrants previously released from detention, including those compliant with release terms, for potential re-detention and deportation.

The legal team for migrants contended this policy endangered numerous individuals by exposing them to countries where they could face harm, without notification or a chance to present claims of fear. The judge emphasized that under international conventions, migrants have protections against torture, highlighting that deportation should only proceed if the migrant is allowed to submit a fear-based claim. Advocates welcomed the decision for providing necessary safeguards to vulnerable individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

 Global
2
Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

 Global
3
Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

 India
4
Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025