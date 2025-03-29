Judge Halts Fast-Track Deportation Policy

In a significant legal ruling on Friday, a federal judge stopped the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump from swiftly deporting migrants to countries with which they have no existing ties, without allowing them the chance to argue against potential persecution or torture.

Judge Brian Murphy of the Boston District issued a nationwide temporary restraining order, protecting migrants who are subject to final removal orders from being deported to unfamiliar nations. This ruling came following a lawsuit filed by immigrant rights advocates challenging an Immigration and Customs Enforcement policy aimed at accelerating deportations. The administration's policy targeted migrants previously released from detention, including those compliant with release terms, for potential re-detention and deportation.

The legal team for migrants contended this policy endangered numerous individuals by exposing them to countries where they could face harm, without notification or a chance to present claims of fear. The judge emphasized that under international conventions, migrants have protections against torture, highlighting that deportation should only proceed if the migrant is allowed to submit a fear-based claim. Advocates welcomed the decision for providing necessary safeguards to vulnerable individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)