US Judicial Actions Test Trump's Federal Overhaul Efforts

US domestic news highlights include the U.S. Naval Academy ending racial factors in admission, SEC's collaboration with DOJ, multiple judicial blocks on Trump administration efforts regarding CBC, VOICE, deportations, and labor boards. A federal probe into LA's gun permits process also sparked controversy, alongside other Trump-related tales.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2025 05:25 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 05:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant policy shift, the U.S. Naval Academy has announced it will exclude racial factors from its admissions criteria, aligning with then-President Trump's stance on race-based admissions. This decision has sparked legal challenges and further polarized opinions on affirmative action in educational institutions.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission disclosed new collaboration efforts with Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency. In an email to staff, the SEC revealed that a liaison team will be established to partner with the department, signaling increased cooperation with Musk's initiatives.

U.S. District Court rulings have temporarily halted several Trump administration initiatives. Efforts to dismantle the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and fast-track deportations have been blocked, among others. These judicial actions reflect ongoing resistance to the Trump administration's push to restructure federal governance rapidly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

