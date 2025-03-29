Left Menu

Defamation Case Dismissed: Court Rules Against BJP Leader's Plea

A Delhi court has dismissed a plea by BJP leader Suraj Bhan Chauhan seeking prosecution of AAP's Saurabh Bhardwaj for alleged defamatory remarks made in 2018. The court ruled that the complaint was filed beyond the three-year limitation period for defamation cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2025 17:15 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 17:15 IST
A Delhi court has rejected a plea by BJP leader Suraj Bhan Chauhan, who sought action against Aam Aadmi Party's Saurabh Bhardwaj for purported defamatory comments dating back to September 2018.

Special Judge Vishal Gogne upheld a previous trial court's decision, underlining that the complaint was presented outside the legally permissible timeframe. Chauhan's allegations involved Bhardwaj's statements during a press conference falsely indicating that an FIR had been filed against him.

Originally filed in December 2024, Chauhan's complaint was dismissed by a magisterial court in February, citing the statute of limitations for such defamation claims. Efforts to justify the delay were found insufficient, leading to the latest ruling against Chauhan's revision petition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

