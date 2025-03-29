Defamation Drama: Congress Spokesperson Under Fire in Nagpur

In a fresh controversy in Maharashtra, Atul Londhe, the state's Congress spokesperson, has been charged with defamation by the Nagpur police. The incident stems from Londhe's alleged claim about the circumstances of former journalist Prashant Koratkar's arrest.

According to reports, Londhe suggested that Koratkar was detained in the presence of Pratik Padvekar, whom he alleged is employed in the office of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Koratkar was earlier apprehended in Telangana, accused of threatening a historian and making derogatory remarks about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his son.

The Nagpur BJP responded robustly, stating Londhe allegedly made these claims during a news broadcast, leading BJP MLA Krishna Khopde and others to file a complaint. Londhe now faces charges under section 356 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, with further investigation ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)