Defamation Drama: Congress Spokesperson Under Fire in Nagpur
Atul Londhe, Maharashtra Congress spokesperson, faces defamation charges by Nagpur police after alleging that Prashant Koratkar's arrest involved someone from CM Fadnavis's office. Koratkar was arrested over derogatory remarks against Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. BJP MLA Krishna Khopde initiated the complaint under section 356 (2) of BNS.
- Country:
- India
In a fresh controversy in Maharashtra, Atul Londhe, the state's Congress spokesperson, has been charged with defamation by the Nagpur police. The incident stems from Londhe's alleged claim about the circumstances of former journalist Prashant Koratkar's arrest.
According to reports, Londhe suggested that Koratkar was detained in the presence of Pratik Padvekar, whom he alleged is employed in the office of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Koratkar was earlier apprehended in Telangana, accused of threatening a historian and making derogatory remarks about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his son.
The Nagpur BJP responded robustly, stating Londhe allegedly made these claims during a news broadcast, leading BJP MLA Krishna Khopde and others to file a complaint. Londhe now faces charges under section 356 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, with further investigation ongoing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
