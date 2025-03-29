Left Menu

Defamation Drama: Congress Spokesperson Under Fire in Nagpur

Atul Londhe, Maharashtra Congress spokesperson, faces defamation charges by Nagpur police after alleging that Prashant Koratkar's arrest involved someone from CM Fadnavis's office. Koratkar was arrested over derogatory remarks against Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. BJP MLA Krishna Khopde initiated the complaint under section 356 (2) of BNS.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 29-03-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 18:27 IST
Defamation Drama: Congress Spokesperson Under Fire in Nagpur
Atul Londhe
  • Country:
  • India

In a fresh controversy in Maharashtra, Atul Londhe, the state's Congress spokesperson, has been charged with defamation by the Nagpur police. The incident stems from Londhe's alleged claim about the circumstances of former journalist Prashant Koratkar's arrest.

According to reports, Londhe suggested that Koratkar was detained in the presence of Pratik Padvekar, whom he alleged is employed in the office of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Koratkar was earlier apprehended in Telangana, accused of threatening a historian and making derogatory remarks about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his son.

The Nagpur BJP responded robustly, stating Londhe allegedly made these claims during a news broadcast, leading BJP MLA Krishna Khopde and others to file a complaint. Londhe now faces charges under section 356 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, with further investigation ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

 Global
2
U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

 United States
3
Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture Take a Hit

Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture...

 United States
4
Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025