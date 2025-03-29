Left Menu

Transformative Leadership: Revamping Uttar Pradesh Assembly

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana marked his three-year tenure by modernizing the legislative body, transitioning it to a paperless system, and enhancing its cultural and technological aspects. These reforms transformed it into a symbol of democratic values, making it an exemplary assembly in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 29-03-2025 18:47 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 18:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana recently highlighted the importance of preserving the dignity of the Vidhan Bhavan, emphasizing its impact on everyone involved. During a press conference marking his three-year tenure, Mahana underscored his efforts in modernizing the Assembly.

Since his election as Speaker in March 2022, Mahana has initiated significant changes, including making the Assembly paperless by providing members with laptops and renovating the building. He also introduced proceedings in multiple languages such as Awadhi, Bhojpuri, Braj, Bundelkhandi, and English, fostering linguistic diversity.

Expressing gratitude to journalists, Mahana acknowledged the positive public perception of the Assembly, which couldn't have been achieved without media support. With technological advancements and a focus on democratic values, the Assembly is now a national example of progress and inclusivity. Mahana's leadership has established the Assembly as a beacon of cultural and technological transformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

