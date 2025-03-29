Left Menu

Altercation at Foreign Correspondents Club Leads to Legal Action

A Foreign Correspondents Club member in Tilak Marg faced legal action after allegedly slapping and threatening another member outside the club. The police responded to reports of the altercation involving Munish Gupta, Deepak Dwivedi, and Pankaj Yadav. Yadav was interrogated, and an FIR was filed.

An altercation at the Foreign Correspondents Club in Tilak Marg has led to legal proceedings, as reported by the police on Saturday.

The incident occurred around 11 pm on Friday. Munish Gupta, a club member, claims he was blocked, abused, and slapped by fellow member Pankaj Yadav while exiting the club with Deepak Dwivedi.

Gupta further alleged that Yadav threatened him with severe consequences if he returned to the club. Following a medical examination, an FIR was registered, and Yadav was interrogated. The investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

