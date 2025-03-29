Elon Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Incentives Spark Controversy in Wisconsin Supreme Court Race
Elon Musk faces legal challenges over offering $1 million each to two voters at a rally before the Wisconsin Supreme Court election. State Attorney General Josh Kaul claims this violates state law. Musk's involvement has driven record spending in the judicial race, intensifying political tensions.
Elon Musk's involvement in the Wisconsin Supreme Court election has stirred legal and political tension, as a judge refused to block his proposed monetary incentives to voters. Musk intends to give $1 million to two voters who signed a petition against "activist" judges at a rally before the election.
The state's Attorney General, Josh Kaul, argues that Musk's actions breach state election law, filing for an emergency injunction to stop the payments. However, a Wisconsin judge dismissed the request, prompting an immediate appeal from Kaul to the state Court of Appeals.
The controversial tactic mirrors Musk's previous efforts during the presidential election, where his PAC offered monetary rewards to voters across battleground states. With the election deciding the ideological balance of the court, substantial sums from both Republicans and Democrats underline the race's high stakes.
