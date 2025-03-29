Romania Must Ensure Inclusive Elections Amid Rising Political Tensions, Expert Warns

An independent human rights expert has urged Romania to uphold an inclusive electoral process, following the recent disqualification of a leading presidential candidate.

George Katrougalos, the United Nations Independent Expert on the promotion of a democratic and equitable international order, emphasized that while governments have a legitimate responsibility to protect electoral integrity, any measures taken must adhere to due process and be based on transparent evidence.

His comments come after Romania’s Constitutional Court annulled the first round of the 2024 presidential election on 6 December 2024, citing allegations of foreign interference and financial irregularities. Subsequently, on 9 March 2025, the electoral committee barred the leading candidate from participating in the rescheduled election, arguing that his actions and statements were incompatible with the office of the presidency. The Constitutional Court later upheld this decision, further intensifying political tensions in the country.

Concerns Over Transparency and Democratic Principles

Katrougalos expressed concern over the use of declassified intelligence documents from Romania’s national security services as the primary justification for disqualifying the candidate. These documents, he noted, have not been subjected to independent verification, raising questions about their reliability and the broader implications for democratic governance.

“These decisions come amid an increasingly polarized political climate, marked by the resurgence of far-right rhetoric and attempts to rehabilitate historical fascist figures as nationalist heroes,” Katrougalos stated. “While Romania’s legal prohibition of fascist glorification is commendable, barring candidates from elections does not address the root causes of historical revisionism or nationalist extremism.”

Instead, he warned, such exclusions may inadvertently fuel anti-establishment narratives, erode trust in democratic institutions, and deepen societal divisions.

A Warning Against Democratic Erosion

The independent expert underscored the importance of striking a balance between majority rule and the protection of fundamental human rights. “A strong democracy cannot thrive on either ‘illiberal democracy,’ where elections occur without genuine political competition, or ‘undemocratic liberalism,’ where electoral choices are restricted in the name of protecting democracy itself,” he said.

Referring to international legal frameworks such as the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and the European Convention on Human Rights, Katrougalos stressed that democratic legitimacy is closely tied to political pluralism. Excluding candidates with significant public support, he cautioned, represents a serious departure from fundamental democratic principles.

“This approach echoes Bertolt Brecht’s satirical critique, in which a government might ‘dissolve the people and elect another’—actions amounting to a denial of democracy itself,” he remarked.

Calls for Electoral Inclusivity and Transparency

Katrougalos urged Romanian authorities to ensure a fair and transparent electoral process that allows the participation of all eligible candidates, free from arbitrary disqualifications. He called on the government to provide a clear and verifiable basis for any exclusion and to ensure that legal mechanisms are not used to suppress legitimate political opposition.

“The legitimacy of Romania’s democratic institutions depends on their ability to foster an inclusive political environment where electoral competition is based on fair and open principles,” he said.

The expert confirmed that he has been in direct communication with the Romanian government regarding these concerns and will continue to monitor the situation closely. His statements add to growing international scrutiny over Romania’s handling of its electoral process, with observers warning of potential consequences for the country’s democratic standing within the European Union and the broader international community.

As Romania prepares for the rescheduled presidential election, the world will be watching to see whether the government takes meaningful steps to uphold democratic norms, protect political pluralism, and restore confidence in its electoral system.