Decade of Transformation: Modi's Governance Revolution

Union Minister Jitendra Singh highlights transformative governance reforms under Prime Minister Modi, focusing on citizen-centric policies, democratization of services, and integration of science and technology for inclusive growth in India. He emphasizes women's increasing representation and calls for expanded training modules for Viksit Bharat@2047.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2025 22:13 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 22:13 IST
Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Jitendra Singh claimed on Saturday that a decade of radical transformation under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has resulted in a substantial shift in Indian governance, focusing on reforms that benefit citizens.

Delivering the keynote address at the Dr. Rajendra Prasad Annual Memorial Lecture for the 71st foundation day of the Indian Institute of Public Administration, Singh emphasized the democratization of service delivery since Modi took office.

Highlighting inclusive governance, Singh mentioned reforms including increased female representation in government and technological integration, calling for an expanded vision towards Viksit Bharat@2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)

