Decade of Transformation: Modi's Governance Revolution

Union Minister Jitendra Singh claimed on Saturday that a decade of radical transformation under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has resulted in a substantial shift in Indian governance, focusing on reforms that benefit citizens.

Delivering the keynote address at the Dr. Rajendra Prasad Annual Memorial Lecture for the 71st foundation day of the Indian Institute of Public Administration, Singh emphasized the democratization of service delivery since Modi took office.

Highlighting inclusive governance, Singh mentioned reforms including increased female representation in government and technological integration, calling for an expanded vision towards Viksit Bharat@2047.

