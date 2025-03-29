Left Menu

VHP Criticizes Bangladeshi Interim Government Over Hindu Atrocities

The Vishva Hindu Parishad criticized Bangladesh's interim government and army for not addressing atrocities against Hindus, following the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government. This situation has created regional security concerns. The global community's silence was labeled hypocritical, and more robust action from India was urged.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 29-03-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 22:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has called out the interim government and military of Bangladesh for failing to curb ongoing atrocities against Hindus. This follows the political turmoil in Bangladesh after the fall of former leader Sheikh Hasina, which has exacerbated tensions in South Asia, particularly concerning India's security.

VHP General Secretary Milind Parande criticized the silence of the global community regarding these human rights violations, describing it as hypocritical. He expressed confidence that the Indian government and its diplomats would take more definitive action to address the issue.

Parande also condemned derogatory statements made by Samajwadi Party MP Ramji Lal Suman about Rajput king Rana Sanga and reiterated the need for action against such remarks. He emphasized the importance of preserving Hindu demographics in census records and supported the amendment of the Waqf Act to limit the powers of the Waqf Board.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

