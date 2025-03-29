Left Menu

Ceasefire for Relief: Myanmar's NUG Aids Earthquake Victims

Myanmar's shadow National Unity Government announced a unilateral partial ceasefire to aid earthquake relief efforts. The People's Defense Force will pause operations in affected areas for two weeks. Collaboration with the UN and NGOs will focus on security, transportation, and setting up temporary rescue and medical camps.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 29-03-2025 23:26 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 23:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a bid to aid relief efforts, Myanmar's shadow National Unity Government has declared a unilateral partial ceasefire. This initiative targets easing aid operations in earthquake-stricken regions.

The People's Defense Force, the government's armed wing, will cease offensive actions for two weeks in affected areas starting Sunday.

A coordinated effort with the United Nations and various NGOs aims to bolster security, facilitate transport, and establish temporary rescue and medical facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

