Ceasefire for Relief: Myanmar's NUG Aids Earthquake Victims

In a bid to aid relief efforts, Myanmar's shadow National Unity Government has declared a unilateral partial ceasefire. This initiative targets easing aid operations in earthquake-stricken regions.

The People's Defense Force, the government's armed wing, will cease offensive actions for two weeks in affected areas starting Sunday.

A coordinated effort with the United Nations and various NGOs aims to bolster security, facilitate transport, and establish temporary rescue and medical facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)