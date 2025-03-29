3-Year-Old Rescued from Kidnap Ordeal

A 3-year-old, Karthik Maurya, was saved from a terrifying ordeal after being kidnapped and sold, police reported Saturday. The abduction took place on December 27 last year at Gulzar Shah Mela, where Karthik vanished while with his family, Superintendent of Police Chakresh Mishra confirmed.

Investigations revealed Karthik had been sold to a family in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. On March 19, police dispatched teams to ensure his safe return, Mishra stated, highlighting the child trafficking danger that culminated in this rescue.

The operation uncovered an inter-state gang specializing in child abductions for sale to childless couples. Two women involved in this heinous trade were apprehended, while two men, Abhay Verma and Umashankar, face charges. The investigation remains active as police work to dismantle the network.

(With inputs from agencies.)