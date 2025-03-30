Left Menu

Militant Crackdown Sweeps Across Manipur

In Manipur, three militants from banned groups were arrested across different districts in a series of operations. Additionally, police seized SIM cards used for illegal activities, firearms, and ammunition. The arrests underscore ongoing efforts to curb militancy and related activities in the region.

Updated: 30-03-2025 09:32 IST
Authorities in Manipur have successfully apprehended three militants linked to banned groups in a coordinated effort across various districts, police confirmed on Sunday.

Among those arrested was Ningthoujam Boboy Singh, a 37-year-old associated with PREPAK (Pro), detained in Khurkul, Imphal West. Another capture included Sanasam Sonamit Singh, a 27-year-old from the KCP (PWG), who was apprehended at his Imphal East residence. Furthermore, Sharungbam Thoiba Singh, connected with KCP (City Meitei) and sought for extortion activities, was also taken into custody.

A separate operation saw the arrest of Wahengbam Ajit Meetei at Mandop Yumpham Relief Camp for allegedly distributing SIM cards to militants using fake credentials, his stash totaling 117 cards. Meanwhile, a cache of firearms and ammunition was recovered from Kangpokpi and Churachandpur districts, heightening local security efforts against militant operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

