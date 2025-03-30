Punjab's Uprising Against Drug Menace

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has issued a call to action, seeking the active participation of the state's residents in turning the anti-drug campaign into a widespread public movement.

In a recent audio message, Mann highlighted the launch of a major crackdown on drugs, dubbed 'Yudh Nasheyan Virudh'. This initiative aims to combat the drug problem, which he claims was exacerbated by the previous regimes' negligence.

To bolster this effort, Mann announced a WhatsApp helpline to report drug activities and promised confidentiality for informants. He stressed that public cooperation is crucial to succeed in this campaign and ensure a drug-free Punjab.

(With inputs from agencies.)