Punjab's Uprising Against Drug Menace

Punjab's Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann urges the state’s residents to transform the anti-drug campaign into a mass movement. With the launch of 'Yudh Nasheyan Virudh', Mann commits to eradicating drugs and asks for public support via a WhatsApp helpline to report drug activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 30-03-2025 13:39 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 13:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has issued a call to action, seeking the active participation of the state's residents in turning the anti-drug campaign into a widespread public movement.

In a recent audio message, Mann highlighted the launch of a major crackdown on drugs, dubbed 'Yudh Nasheyan Virudh'. This initiative aims to combat the drug problem, which he claims was exacerbated by the previous regimes' negligence.

To bolster this effort, Mann announced a WhatsApp helpline to report drug activities and promised confidentiality for informants. He stressed that public cooperation is crucial to succeed in this campaign and ensure a drug-free Punjab.

(With inputs from agencies.)

