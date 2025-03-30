Left Menu

Supreme Court Dismisses Activist's Plea on Stubble Burning Control

The Supreme Court dismissed an activist's plea urging Punjab and Haryana to curb stubble burning. The court noted the application lacked specifics, reiterating previous rulings on the matter. Activist Vikrant Tongad highlighted the health hazards of stubble burning, emphasizing the need to protect citizens' fundamental rights from air pollution impacts.

  India

The Supreme Court has turned down a plea from an activist calling for stringent measures by the Punjab and Haryana governments to curtail stubble burning. The bench, noting the absence of specifics in the application, reaffirmed the court's ongoing engagement with the stubble burning issue.

Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan highlighted the multitude of orders issued by the court on this concern. They expressed reluctance to entertain redundant applications for interventions and directives, hence rejecting the activist's plea.

Filed by environmental activist Vikrant Tongad, the plea stressed the harmful effects of pollution from stubble burning on residents of Delhi-NCR and other affected states. Tongad underscored the broader national air pollution as a persistent crisis that compromises the fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution of India.

