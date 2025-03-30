Modi Blames Congress Policies for Naxalism Rise
Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized Congress policies for fostering Naxalism in Chhattisgarh and other states. Addressing a public meeting, he noted a shift towards peace due to initiatives like Swachh Bharat. He credited the BJP for progress in housing and welfare, contrasting it with Congress's past failures.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has attributed the rise of Naxalism in Chhattisgarh and other states to Congress's longstanding policies. Speaking at a public gathering in Mohbhattha village, Bilaspur, he emphasized a new era of peace in these regions.
Modi criticized the Congress for neglecting areas that lagged in development during its six-decade rule, allowing Naxalism to flourish. He highlighted the sufferings of families affected by Maoist violence, blaming the government's indifference for exacerbating the situation.
The Prime Minister praised BJP's 'double-engine government' for spearheading development and welfare efforts, leading to peace in Naxal-affected areas. Modi contrasted this with Congress's failures, including unfulfilled housing promises, asserting that the BJP has been building both homes and better lives for residents.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Modi
- Naxalism
- Chhattisgarh
- Congress
- BJP
- development
- peace
- welfare
- housing
- policies
ALSO READ
BJP Criticizes Telangana's Choice of Foreign Economist for Caste Survey Analysis
Controversy Sparks in Telangana: BJP Slams Osmania University for Banning Protests
BJP Condemns Amritsar Temple Attack: Calls for CBI Probe
Power Moves: BJP Reveals Candidates for Maharashtra By-Elections
BJP Queries Foreign Involvement in Telangana's Caste Survey