Modi Blames Congress Policies for Naxalism Rise

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized Congress policies for fostering Naxalism in Chhattisgarh and other states. Addressing a public meeting, he noted a shift towards peace due to initiatives like Swachh Bharat. He credited the BJP for progress in housing and welfare, contrasting it with Congress's past failures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bilaspur | Updated: 30-03-2025 17:23 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 17:23 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has attributed the rise of Naxalism in Chhattisgarh and other states to Congress's longstanding policies. Speaking at a public gathering in Mohbhattha village, Bilaspur, he emphasized a new era of peace in these regions.

Modi criticized the Congress for neglecting areas that lagged in development during its six-decade rule, allowing Naxalism to flourish. He highlighted the sufferings of families affected by Maoist violence, blaming the government's indifference for exacerbating the situation.

The Prime Minister praised BJP's 'double-engine government' for spearheading development and welfare efforts, leading to peace in Naxal-affected areas. Modi contrasted this with Congress's failures, including unfulfilled housing promises, asserting that the BJP has been building both homes and better lives for residents.

