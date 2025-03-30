Global Aid Mobilizes for Southeast Asia Quake Disaster

In the wake of a devastating 7.7 magnitude earthquake that struck Southeast Asia, emergency aid efforts have rapidly mobilized, yet challenges persist. The disaster has notably impacted Myanmar, where the death toll surged to 1,644 by Sunday afternoon, while approximately 3,408 were injured.

International support is pouring in as nations and organizations rally to provide crucial assistance. China, for instance, dispatched a convoy packed with medical supplies and personnel, while Hong Kong, India, and Russia have all sent teams to aid in the extensive rescue efforts. Despite the influx, a dire shortage of medical supplies hampers progress.

Both governmental and non-governmental organizations have pledged financial aid. The European Commission has released a significant fund for emergency assistance, while countries like New Zealand, South Korea, and Malaysia are contributing personnel and resources. Yet, as efforts intensify, concerns about potential aid inefficiencies remain prevalent.

(With inputs from agencies.)