Trump's Ultimatum: Iran Faces Bombing or Tariffs Over Nuclear Deal

U.S. President Donald Trump threatened Iran with bombings or secondary tariffs if a nuclear agreement is not reached with Washington. Trump indicated that discussions are ongoing between U.S. and Iranian officials. In response, Iran rejected Trump's warnings, stating its nuclear program is for civilian purposes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 19:53 IST
In a bold move, U.S. President Donald Trump issued a stark warning to Iran, suggesting military action or secondary tariffs if Tehran refuses to strike a nuclear deal with Washington. Trump stressed that discussions are underway but remained tight-lipped about specifics, only emphasizing the potential consequences of inaction.

Historically, Trump has taken a hardline stance on Iran, notably pulling the U.S. out of a 2015 nuclear agreement during his previous term. That move reintroduced stringent U.S. sanctions, prompting Iran to exceed agreed enrichment limits, further escalating tensions.

Western nations continue to suspect Iran's nuclear ambitions extend beyond peaceful energy generation, despite Tehran's assertions otherwise. In a bid to alleviate these concerns, Iran communicated via Oman but remains firm in its rejection of Trump's demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

