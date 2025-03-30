Trump's Ultimatum: Iran Faces Bombing or Tariffs Over Nuclear Deal

In a bold move, U.S. President Donald Trump issued a stark warning to Iran, suggesting military action or secondary tariffs if Tehran refuses to strike a nuclear deal with Washington. Trump stressed that discussions are underway but remained tight-lipped about specifics, only emphasizing the potential consequences of inaction.

Historically, Trump has taken a hardline stance on Iran, notably pulling the U.S. out of a 2015 nuclear agreement during his previous term. That move reintroduced stringent U.S. sanctions, prompting Iran to exceed agreed enrichment limits, further escalating tensions.

Western nations continue to suspect Iran's nuclear ambitions extend beyond peaceful energy generation, despite Tehran's assertions otherwise. In a bid to alleviate these concerns, Iran communicated via Oman but remains firm in its rejection of Trump's demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)