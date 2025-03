Mass Judicial Reshuffle: Allahabad High Court's Strategic Moves

In a sweeping administrative decision, the Allahabad High Court has transferred 582 judicial officers across various regions.

This intricate reshuffle affects 236 additional district and session judges, along with 346 civil judges, marking a significant change in the judicial landscape.

Judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar, noted for his influential rulings, including the survey order on Varanasi's Gyanvapi Mosque, has been transferred to Chitrakoot, highlighting the strategic importance of this reshuffle.

(With inputs from agencies.)