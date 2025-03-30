Left Menu

Chhattisgarh HC Ruling: Virginity Test Violates Fundamental Rights

The Chhattisgarh High Court declared that a woman cannot be coerced into a virginity test, aligning with Article 21 of the Indian Constitution, which ensures the right to life and dignity. The ruling arose from a criminal petition demanding a virginity test, highlighting the fundamental rights of women.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bilaspur | Updated: 30-03-2025 22:41 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 22:41 IST
  India
  • India

The Chhattisgarh High Court has ruled against forcing women to undergo virginity tests, citing a violation of Article 21, which ensures the right to life and dignity. The decision was handed down by Justice Arvind Kumar Verma in response to a petition filed by a man against his wife.

The petitioner claimed his wife was in an illicit affair and sought a virginity test to challenge a family court's decision. The court emphasized that granting such permission violates fundamental rights and natural justice principles.

The couple married in April and have been in legal disputes over allegations of impotency and non-cohabitation. The case remains in evidence stage at the family court, underscoring the court's stance on protecting women's rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

