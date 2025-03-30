Left Menu

Call for Investigation: The Jamshedpur Encounter of Anuj Kanaujia

Saryu Roy, a Jharkhand JD(U) legislator, has called for a CBI or SIT investigation into the police encounter of the gangster Anuj Kanaujia. Kanaujia was killed in Jamshedpur by a joint operation of Uttar Pradesh STF and Jharkhand Police. The investigation aims to uncover who shielded him during his stay.

Jharkhand's Janata Dal (United) legislator, Saryu Roy, has called for a comprehensive investigation into the recent encounter killing of notorious gangster Anuj Kanaujia in Jamshedpur. The demand comes on the heels of Kanaujia's death at the hands of a joint operation by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force and Jharkhand Police, where he was neutralized during a gunfire exchange.

Roy, a former cabinet minister, emphasized the need for a CBI or SIT probe to uncover the networks that shielded Kanaujia for months in the steel city. He expressed concerns over the apparent intelligence failure that allowed the gangster to remain hidden, possibly with the support of criminal gangs.

The JD(U) MLA questioned the motives and individuals behind granting Kanaujia refuge, highlighting the significance of identifying those responsible for aiding his activities. This investigation is critical to understanding the broader criminal nexus and forces involved in Kanaujia's prolonged stay in Jamshedpur, said Roy.

