Moscow-Washington Dialogues: Exploring Joint Ventures in Rare Earth Metals

Moscow and Washington have embarked on discussions exploring joint ventures in rare earth metals within Russia.

This was confirmed by Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, who emphasized the strategic importance of these talks. Discussions have been driven by U.S. efforts to challenge China's dominance in the sector under President Trump's administration.

The potential for cooperation could be further ironed out at the upcoming Russia-U.S. talks in mid-April in Saudi Arabia.

(With inputs from agencies.)