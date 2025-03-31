Left Menu

Moscow-Washington Dialogues: Exploring Joint Ventures in Rare Earth Metals

Moscow and Washington have initiated talks on joint projects focusing on rare earth metals in Russia. Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, highlighted the strategic importance of these discussions, which could evolve during future Russia-U.S. negotiations scheduled for mid-April in Saudi Arabia.

Updated: 31-03-2025 03:42 IST
Moscow and Washington have embarked on discussions exploring joint ventures in rare earth metals within Russia.

This was confirmed by Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, who emphasized the strategic importance of these talks. Discussions have been driven by U.S. efforts to challenge China's dominance in the sector under President Trump's administration.

The potential for cooperation could be further ironed out at the upcoming Russia-U.S. talks in mid-April in Saudi Arabia.

