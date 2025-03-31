Unveiling the Secrets: Oliver Stone Testifies on JFK Assassination Documents

Renowned film director Oliver Stone is set to testify before the U.S. House of Representatives, shedding light on a trove of documents related to the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy, recently declassified under President Donald Trump's directive.

Led by Representative Anna Paulina Luna, the Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets aims to unravel the mystery by consulting experts and investigating newly available JFK files. Luna emphasizes the importance of transparency and understanding in sharing findings with the public.

Despite official conclusions, many Americans question the lone-gunman narrative. Stone, whose film "JFK" sparked controversy, contests the assassination's official account. Alongside authors Jefferson Morley and James DiEugenio, he advocates for a deeper probe into the alleged conspiracy.

