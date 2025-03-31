TikTok at Crossroads: Trump's Deadline Looms Over U.S. Sale Deal

President Donald Trump announced that a deal involving selling TikTok's U.S. operations must be finalized by Saturday's deadline. This decision stems from national security concerns as TikTok's Chinese ownership raises alarms about potential undue influence and data privacy risks.

Private equity firm Blackstone is reportedly exploring options to invest in TikTok's U.S. assets, joining forces with ByteDance's current non-Chinese stakeholders, Susquehanna International Group and General Atlantic, to facilitate the sale. The U.S. has tied the app's fate to these negotiations, with significant implications for its millions of American users.

Amid these high-stakes talks, China's approval plays a pivotal role, with President Trump hinting at potential tariff reductions to smooth the process. The outcome of these discussions will determine the future of the popular social media app, whose fate remains uncertain up to the April 5 deadline.

